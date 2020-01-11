Meghan and Harry share first post since stepping back from royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their social media silence after announcing plans to step down as 'senior' members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ignored the backlash over their shock decision to become "financially independent" - and divide their time between Britain and America - with a new string of photos on their Instagram account.

Shared on Friday (10.01.20) afternoon, the pictures show the couple visiting The Hubb Community Kitchen - a group of women who came together in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for families displaced by the disaster.

The caption read: "Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and 'Together, Our Community Cookbook'.

"These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more.

"The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond."

The post received an outpouring of positive messages from fans of the couple.

One wrote in the comments: "I love you two and the big huge hearts you have! Love to Harry and Meghan!"

Another said: "We love you Harry and Meghan. Behind you all the way."

We support you 110 per cent.

A third put: "That's my duke and duchess."

Someone else said: "That's awesome! They will do good work wherever they are."

"We support you 110 per cent," a fifth assured them.

Presenter Piers Morgan, one of the Sussexes' long-time critics, was among those to issue scathing responses to Harry and Meghan's decision, which was reportedly made without the prior knowledge of any other members of the family

The decision was reportedly made without consulting the rest of the family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Good Morning Britain star called for the couple to be stripped of their royal titles in a furious tirade written for the Daily Mail.

But the Life Stories host was later called out by The Apprentice's Alan Sugar.

On Twitter, the TV billionaire labelled Piers "grovelling" and demanded to know what he has against Meghan, tweeting to his nemesis: "Why don't you come clean @piersmorgan. Tell your followers what you have against Meghan. Fact is she blew you out. You grovelled to take her to your pub once and since then she has not answered your grovelling calls. Had she acknowledged you it would be a different story. QED."

