Doria Ragland says daughter Meghan is 'strong' and 'will always be okay'

The Duchess of Sussex's mother is said to have spoken out about her daughter's decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family.

Doria Ragland – who spent Christmas with her daughter, Prince Harry and their son Archie – has revealed her daughter's strength.

The comments come as Prince Harry delivered a statement on the couples' shock news at a charity event in London.

Meghan and Doria at the royal wedding (Credit: Splash News)

A source close to Meghan's mum told People that Doria said: "Meghan is strong and will always be okay."

The former Suits actress is now out in Canada embarking on her "next chapter" with Doria and a group of close friends by her side.

Meghan and Doria have always been close, with Ragland flying over to the UK for her daughter's wedding and the birth of her grandson.

The source added that Harry, too, is close to his mother-in-law.

Doria has said that her daughter "will always be okay" (Credit: Splash News)

"She and Meghan are so close. Harry really gets on well with her too. Any new mum wants her own mum around at this time, so it’s great," they said.

The source also opened up about Doria's feeling towards baby Archie.

She and Meghan are so close. Harry really gets on well with her too.

They revealed: "She says her grandson is the cutest."

And, after it was reported that Archie may have been the catalyst for Meghan and Harry's decision to quit the royal family, the source added a new insight.

They said that by the time Archie was born in May, "they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button" when it came to their royal roles going forward.

