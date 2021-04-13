In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess is reportedly being supported by her mother, Doria Ragland, while Prince Harry is back in the UK.

Reports claim that the pregnant Duchess of Sussex has turned to her mum for help while her husband is away.

The Duchess is spending time with her mother Doria (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle supported by Doria while Harry’s away

The Duchess, 39, is pregnant with her second child and reportedly declined to make the trip to the UK to attend the funeral of Prince Philip on medical advice.

Hello! magazine now claims that the Duchess is spending time with Doria.

Meghan will remain at the couple’s mansion in California.

Reports go on to claim that her mother has made the hour-and-a-half trip to help with childcare duties.

With the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral this Saturday (April 17), his grandson Harry has made the trip to pay his respects to a man he deeply admired.

It’s thought that Meghan was also close to Philip.

Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry say in his statement?

Harry issued a heartfelt statement after the death of his grandfather.

In it, he hailed Philip as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end”.

Harry also said Philip was a “man of service, honour and great humour”.

He said: “He was authentically himself, with a serious sharp wit and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year…

“…he was my grandpa.

“And while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'”

Harry added: “Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The two brothers will not meet before the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why William and Harry won’t meet before the funeral

Although Harry has made the emotional trip back to the UK for this weekend’s funeral, it’s thought he and brother Prince William will not meet before the ceremony.

Harry is said to be self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage before the funeral.

However, brother William is reportedly in Norfolk with Kate Middleton and his family for the Easter holidays.

Harry can leave isolation after five days providing he returns a negative Covid test result.

