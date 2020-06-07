Meghan Markle 'back to her old self before joining Royals' says friend

Meghan Markle delivered a powerful speech about Black Lives Matter on Thursday (June 4) - and the impact it made on Meghan herself did not go unnoticed.

An old friend told Vanity Fair she seemed back to her old self.

They were commenting on the way Meghan was before she got married to Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie in May 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan, who is herself mixed race, delivered a virtual address to graduating pupils at her old school.

'Their lives matter'

Speaking to pupils at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, she also named other African Americans who were killed by police in recent years.

The actress, who attended the school from the age of 11 to 18, said: "George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered."

Meghan has championed social issues since becoming famous (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan told friends she was nervous before giving the speech, the magazine reported.

"Listening to her was like hearing the old Meghan."

But now a friend who "works closely with her on her charity work" said the duchess was being "100 per cent" herself.

She explained that Meghan sounded "less restrained".

The friend added that Meghan seemed more like she was before she joined the royal family.

Meghan was "back to her old self" (Credit: Splash News)

"Listening to her was like hearing the old Meghan," the friend said.

"She sounds less restrained and more herself and much more how I remember her from when we first met, way back before she was a member of the royal family."

Discussion

Another source added that there had been a lot of discussion about the speech.

Meghan was worried about getting the tone right.

She also feared being criticised for it.

She said: "I wasn't sure what I could say to you.

"I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

