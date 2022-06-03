Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have skipped a Platinum Jubilee lunch today (June 3).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into London to celebrate the Queen‘s milestone 70 years on the throne.

However, while they attended today’s Thanksgiving service, they didn’t attend a lunch with the rest of the royal family that took place afterwards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped lunch at the Guildhall after the Thanksgiving service (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Harry fly in for the Jubilee

Royal fans were delighted to spot Meghan and Harry arriving at the Thanksgiving service earlier today.

Read more: Prince George concerns royal fans with appearance on balcony

Also in attendance were Prince William and wife Kate, Zara Tindall and husband Mike and Prince Charles and wife Camilla.

However, while the rest of the royal gang headed for lunch at London’s Guildhall, Harry and Meghan didn’t.

The move comes in wake of insider information obtained by Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan claimed Meghan and Harry’s royal reaction was ‘frosty’ (Credit: YouTube)

Piers on ‘frosty’ reunion

Chatting on his Uncensored TV show, Piers claimed he’d been told by royal sources that Harry and Meghan’s reunion with the royals ahead of the Platinum Jubilee had been “frosty”.

He also claims that, after Trooping the Colour was over, the rest of the family headed to the garden to mill around.

Meghan and Harry, however, “disappeared”, Piers claimed.

Piers said: “The rest of the family went into the garden and were milling around and they just disappeared.

Read more: Queen honoured with poignant secret nod from royal family

“So there is already a lot of tension there and the only glue it seems in this whole tension is the Queen and she’s not going to be there,” he said of the second day of the celebrations.

However, it’s also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen to return to their young children.

And, not only that, it’s thought they were keen to keep a low profile so as not to detract from the monarch’s celebrations.

Queen’s no-show is ‘bad news’ says Piers

Piers also declared that the fact the Queen missed out on the Thanksgiving service is “not good news”.

“Whichever way we try to dress this up, for the queen to miss the big thanksgiving service, she’s a big churchgoer, big believer, and for her not to be there is a big deal,” he said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.