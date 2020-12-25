Most people love Christmas, but one UK man loves it so much he celebrates Christmas Day of the year… tree, sprouts, cards, the full works!

Meet him and four other Christmas fanatics that simply can’t get enough of the festive spirt…

Mr Christmas

Andy Park who has Christmas Day every day proudly showed off his home on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Mr Andy Park loves Christmas so much – he celebrates it 365 days a year. And spare any judging, because he absolutely doesn’t care what anyone thinks! Andy from Wiltshire even has his house number emblazoned with: Christmas Fun House.

He’s nicknamed Mr Christmas and says he receives Christmas cards every day. He also plays the Queen’s Christmas Speech daily and of course always has his decorations out and festive tunes playing. What’s more, he’s even met a fair few celebrities in his time thanks to his dedication to the holiday.

Alice Beer’s crazy outdoors decorations

Alice Beer says Christmas 2020 is the year to go all out! (Credit: ITV)

Telly presenter Alice Beer has gone crazy this year with her outdoor decorations. On This Morning she declared: “If there ever was a year to go early for Christmas 2020 is it. You cannot be big enough. You cannot be brash enough. Light it up!”

In her garden she’s got loads of blow up decorations as well as seemingly hundreds of lights across her yard and house. But she’s not alone, retailers have reported a massive increase in demand for outdoors Christmas decorations in 2020. With such a miserable year for so many, seems we just want to make this Christmas as cheerful as we possibly can.

Mariah Carey’s Xmas devotion



Where would a list about Christmas be complete without at least one mention of Mimi? The American songstress has been obsessed with Christmas her entire life. Each year her home is filled to the brim with extravagant decorations. And she’s made sure her love for the festive season shines through in her music. Prior to the pandemic, she’d toured the world with her Christmas tune showcase.

And this year she has an exclusive Christmas special on Apple TV. Plus, her Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You reached number one this December in both the US and the UK. 26 years after it was first released!

Christmas tree-mad Shay

Shay from Oklahoma admits her Xmas tree obsession is ‘insane’ (Credit: TLC UK)

Another Yank made our list. Meet Shay from Tulsa, Oklahoma. She loves Christmas so very much that she squishes an astonishing 168 Christmas trees into her home each and every year.

Appearing on TLC UK, Shay says: “I’m the caregiver of all the forest trees in this house.”

Before explaining: “I am insane. And I am the first to admit that this touches on the basis of insanity.”

And each of her artificial trees have a distinct personality and theme. There’s even a tree in the laundry room, garage and one in the bathtub!

Over £7,000 spent on Xmas decorations!

She spend £7,000 on this Christmas’ decorations alone! (Credit: ITV)

This Morning spoke to Joanne Smith from Essex this November. Joanne says she has spent £7,000 in 2020 alone on Christmas decorations. She proudly showed off her decs, which spread from the driveway to the house and even the back garden.

She told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “I change the theme each year and this year it was gold. I do something different every year.”

Her expansive collection includes a life size Harrods guard teddy, artificial tree displays imported from America and multiple life size Father Christmas’.

