McFly’s Tom Fletcher was rushed to the hospital for a debilitating health issue recently.

The star took to Instagram to share an update with his fans, admitting that the health issue had kicked him down again.

McFly star Tom Fletcher rushed to hospital

Yesterday saw former Strictly star Tom reveal that he’d been rushed to hospital with a debilitating health condition.

The 37-year-old revealed that uveitis – which is the inflammation of the middle layer of the eye – has “kicked” him down again.

The star took to Instagram to share two snaps with his two million followers.

In the first, Tom tries to smile for the camera with his eye clearly inflamed. The second shows him sporting a pair of sunglasses.

“Sorry I’ve been quiet for a bit. I was wiped out with some sort of illness and in bed for a few days,” he captioned the post.

“I just got back on my feet yesterday and uveitis decided to kick me down again,” he continued.

“Very grateful to have a dedicated eye A&E hospital in London!”

Tom’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

McFly star Tom Fletcher talks debilitating condition

The star continued, writing: “It’s the 2nd time I’ve stumbled into that place holding my eyes and they’ve been amazing.”

He then went on to thank his “hero” optician who was giving him advice “at nearly midnight”.

“For now, it’s dark rooms, sunglasses and 6 weeks of steroids. Merry Christmas!” he added.

Plenty of Tom’s fans and followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“Ouch- feel better soon,” Lisa Snowdon wrote.

“Oh mate. Get better soon,” Ore Oduba commented.

“Hope it’s a speedy recovery for a better Christmas,” a fan wrote.

“Get well soon! Hopefully you have a speedy recovery! Merry Christmas,” another said.

“Hey the glasses look cool though on the plus side,” a third commented.

Giovanna and Tom have been married since 2012 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom on split with Giovanna

Tom’s eye condition flare-up comes not long after he revealed that he and his wife, Giovanna Fletcher, split early in their romance.

The couple met at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. Tom was so smitten that he asked her out on the first day they met.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Tom said: “I asked her out on the day we met. She said yes but I dumped her two days later.

“Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked! We’ve been together for 19 years this year,” he continued.

The couple have since had three sons together. However, Tom has revealed that it’s difficult to find time for each other sometimes.

“It can be difficult to escape. I remember when we first got married, we said we’d do something really big for our 10th anniversary and go away somewhere. And then when it got here, we were like: ‘Shall we just go for dinner?'” he said.

