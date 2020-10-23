McDonald’s gives away one million free meals to families in need

McDonald’s has agreed to give a million free meals to families in need.

The fast food organisation has said it will donate the meals in conjunction with charity FareShare.

It is a charity backed by campaigner and footballer Marcus Rashford, and aims to help families that will need it most in the coming months.

McDonald’s UK chief executive Paul Pomroy said: “In these challenging times, we know it’s more important than ever to support those most in need.

“When we temporarily closed our restaurants in March, our people, franchisees and suppliers rallied to provide surplus food and support to food banks and charities.

Why are McDonald’s giving away free meals?

“We were pleased that we were able to donate surplus food through FareShare and other organisations earlier this year, and we admire the fantastic work that FareShare continues to do to support families facing very tough situations.”

Meanwhile, on McDonald’s official Twitter account, they shared: “We are proud to announce a partnership with

@FareShareUK to provide 1 million meals for families in need. Our funding will enable the urgent redistribution of meals across the next couple of weeks to those in greatest need.”

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: “McDonalds is showing real leadership in supporting the most vulnerable in society to get access to healthy food at this critical time.

Who can claim free McDonald’s meals?

Before adding: “The funding will enable the equivalent of 1 million meals to be redistributed to our charity network very swiftly, and we are very grateful for their urgent support.”

The news comes after the Conservatives voted against a Labour motion to offer free school meals to during holidays until Easter 2021.

Scotland and Wales have pledged to provide free school meals during holiday times up to Easter 2021.

But free meal schemes for English and Northern Irish children will only run within term time.

Brits have shared their response to McDonald’s pledge on Twitter.

One Twitter user remarked: “Total respect to you. But when Ronald McDonald steps in to do the job of the government you start to realise there’s a problem.”

While another commented: “How embarrassing for the UK government that a fast food outlet is doing more to combat child hunger than they are.”



And a third user responded with: “Wow well done McDonald’s. When companies decide to provide the meals that government’s could have. Fair play. I’ll definitely show some love to McDonald’s! Good on you!”

