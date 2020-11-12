McDonald's Christmas Advert 2020
McDonald’s 2020 Christmas advert leaves viewers sobbing with touching story

Many parents were moved by the story

By Rebecca Carter

McDonald’s has released its 2020 Christmas advert and it has left viewers sobbing.

The festive ad featured a story of a mother and son who are struggling to reconnect over Christmas.

The touching animation has singer Becky Hill’s cover of Alphaville’s Forever Young playing over the top of it.

McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert
The Christmas advert features a story of a mother and son who are struggling to reconnect over Christmas (Credit: McDonald’s/YouTube)

What happens in the McDonald’s 2020 Christmas advert?

The advert begins with the mum asking her teenage son to help her put up Christmas decorations.

However, he chooses his video game over getting in the festive spirit.

As the boy puts up his hood, a younger image of him is seen on his jumper.

McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert
The teenage boy’s inner child rejoices over the festive antics (Credit: McDonald’s/YouTube)

It appears to highlight his inner child wanting to celebrate with his mum.

The mother and son then visit a Christmas market but the teenage boy is more interested in his phone than the stalls and festivity around him.

As his mum tries to get him in the spirit by putting on reindeer antlers, the boy puts his earphones in and walks away.

McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert
The mother and son visited McDonald’s (Credit: McDonalds/YouTube)

During the journey back home, they stop at McDonald’s and pick up food.

Again, the boy’s inner child rejoices and his teenage self gives a little smile.

As they arrive home, the mum throws a snowball at her son in one last attempt to get him to join in.

He smiles and throws a snowball back at her.

McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert
The mum tries to get her son into the Christmas spirit (Credit: McDonald’s/YouTube)

The moving advert finishes with the mum and son decorating the tree together.

They also leave out carrots from McDonald’s for Santa’s reindeers.

McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert
The mum and son finally reconnect (Credit: McDonald’s/YouTube)

What did viewers say?

Viewers were moved by the story and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Am I the only one sobbing right now? Wow.

One person said: “My god how can I be crying at a McDonald’s advert.”

McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert
Viewers sobbed over the festive ad (Credit: McDonald’s/YouTube)

Another wrote: “God just cried at this, so spot on with kids now… I will always want to be forever young.”

A third added: “Am I the only one sobbing right now? Wow.”

Meanwhile, This Morning favourite Alison Hammond tweeted: “This got me!”

