Sadiq Khan has cancelled the New Year’s Eve fireworks in London.

The mayor of London says there will be no official fireworks this year in the capital.

Khan spoke on LBC radio when he made the big announcement.

He confirmed the event would “will not” take place.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said there will be no NYE fireworks this year (Credit: Splash News)

Sadiq Khan cancels NYE fireworks

He said: “I can tell you there will not be fireworks at New Year’s Eve like there has been in previous years.

“We simply cannot have the number of people who congregate on New Year’s Eve congregating.

“What we are working on, and I am not in a position yet to say what as we are still working out the details. But we will do something people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of living rooms.”

When asked if bars and nightclubs would be open on New Year’s Eve, Khan said he will “see how the virus pans out” before making a final decision.

Typically at least 100,000 people congregate in London each New Year’s Eve to watch the fireworks.

They are almost always featured on the international news year after year.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks are typically watched by at least 100,000 in London (Credit: Unsplash)

He also urged Londoners to follow the ‘rule of six’

Elsewhere in Khan’s interview he said that Londoners must obey the new “rule of six”.

He said if the city doesn’t take the rule seriously, new curfews could be enforced.

The mayor explained: “Wear a face mask, use hand sanitiser. If you can, work from home and avoid rush hour.

“The rule of six is designed for us to avoid the virus spreading too fast, leading to the NHS being overwhelmed, leading to a further national lockdown.”

Khan warned Londoners about the rule of six (Credit: Unsplash)

The news comes after Matt Hancock said he is not ruling out the prospect of a second lockdown.

He explained: “Sometimes we can’t say exactly what the future holds because we’re in a pandemic.

“But I can give this hope. If everybody follows the rule of six and follows self-isolation if they have tested positive or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, and if everybody in the local lockdown areas follows the rules near them, then we can control this virus together.

“But only by the country pulling together.”

Much of the North East is currently in local lockdown.

