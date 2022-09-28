Max George and Maisie Smith have been issued a stark warning from The Wanted singer’s ex about his alleged “cheating”.

Last month, Maisie and Max went official with their romance after meeting on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Their blossoming romance came not soon after Max split from his long-term girlfriend, Stacey Giggs.

Max was later accused by Stacey of cheating on her with Maisie while the duo were on tour with Strictly.

Max and Maisie went official with their relationship recently (Credit: ITV)

Maisie Smith and Max George’s romance

Stacey reportedly said it was a ‘dagger to the heart’ to see Max and Maisie dating so soon after their split.

He’s a lying dog. I feel betrayed.

Stacey also reportedly said: “‘Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her but he denied anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I cannot believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He’s a lying dog. I feel betrayed.”

Maisie Smith issued warning about Max George

Now, another of Max’s exes has spoken out about the star, and they had less than positive things to say too.

Carrie Baker, who claims to have dated Max for five years, spoke to The Sun about The Wanted star.

Not long after Max and Carrie split up, the singer moved in with Stacey.

In the interview, Carrie warned former EastEnders star Maisie that she thinks Max will cheat on her because a “leopard does not change its spots”.

“If I spoke to Maisie I would warn her: ‘Pay attention to what happened to us and learn from it.’ Max is not going to change. A leopard does not change its spots,” she claimed.

“It’s sad but he simply cannot resist other women. I was not shocked at all to hear that he had cheated on Stacey, to be honest.”

Carrie then went on to describe Max as a “charmer” and a “flirt”.

She also said it’s hard to believe that he would ever cheat.

Maisie has been warned by Max by the singer’s ex (Credit: ITV)

Max’s ex gives Maisie some advice

Carrie then went on to issue Maise, 21, with some advice.

“Maisie is so young and I would like to tell her to be careful. I hate to say it, but this is yet another Max love story and who knows what he will do next,” she said.

She then went on to say that if you look back at Max’s three longest relationships, all three women thought he was cheating on them.

Carrie then said that she believes that it’s “just the way he is”.

She also said that the alleged cheating is part of a cycle that she doesn’t think Max will be able to break.

However, she said that she hopes for the sake of other women that he does, as it “sucks to have your heart broken”.

ED! has contacted Max and Maisie’s reps for comment.

