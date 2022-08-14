Max George ‘cruel’ and ‘fame-hungry man-child’ claims ex over Maisie Smith romance

Max George has been savaged by his ex Stacey Giggs after it was revealed he has moved on with EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

The former WAG has reportedly told pals that ex boybander Max is a “cruel” and “fame-hungry man-child”.

According to The Sun on Sunday Stacey tore into Max to pals after discovering he was with Maisie.

The newspaper claims Stacey was tipped off that Max was sneaking into Maisie’s hotel room while on the Strictly tour together.

And even though she was convinced he cheated on her, Max denied it.

The former couple ended up splitting in March over the rumours – but Stacey took him back just days later.

However by July Stacey kicked Max out of her £3.5m home after becoming convinced he had indeed cheated on her.

“I had a gut instinct they were more than just friends,” she told pals.

“I dumped him because I thought he might be cheating. We split for a few days but Max would always beg to stay.

“He was using my former marital home like a hotel – he would walk around like he owned the place taking selfies for his Instagram.”

She added: “He’s a two-bit pop star and a fame-hungry man-child.”

Is Max George dating EastEnders star Maisie Smith?

The EastEnders actress and The Wanted singer met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 but are believed to have grown closer during the live tour.

Reports claimed they were “all over each other” for the entire four-hour flight to Crete for their current holiday.

A source told The Sun that Max was “falling in love with Maisie”.

Max, 33, is 12 years Maisie’s senior, as she is 21 years old.

Read more: Strictly: Max George sets up surveillance camera so girlfriend Stacey can keep an eye on him

In February he told the newspaper how he and Maisie had bonded during the Strictly tour.

He said: “There’s a couple of us who always get told off by bosses for messing around — we’re the naughty ones.

“It’s usually me and Maisie. We are the loud, boisterous ones.”

