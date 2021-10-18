Maura Higgins has sparked rumours she’s split from Giovanni Pernice after reportedly deleting Instagram photos of them together.

The Love Island star and Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer made their romance official last year.

However, fans have claimed that Maura has removed all images of her and Giovanni from her Instagram.

Maura has reportedly deleted all her Instagram photos with Giovanni (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Have Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split?

One person said on Twitter: “Why has Maura deleted her posts with Giovanni?? Not the #strictlycurse again..”

Another wrote: “Did Maura and Giovanni break up? I’ll be on the floor crying if anyone needs me.”

ED! has contacted reps for Maura and Giovanni for comment.

Giovanni and Maura went public with their romance last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Maura has been supporting Italian dancer Giovanni throughout his stint on this year’s Strictly.

Giovanni dances with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Maura previously said on her Instagram Stories ahead of Giovanni and Rose’s first dance: “The very best of luck to you both tonight. I know you will absolutely smash it.”

Last month, Katie McGlynn – who was previously linked romantically to Giovanni – reassured Maura ahead of the series starting.

Giovanni dances with Rose on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Katie told The Sun: “Giovanni is a really nice guy but I don’t really know him. We’re on perfectly good terms but Maura has nothing to worry about.

“I would never get involved with anyone that had a girlfriend. If someone has a partner, they are completely off-limits.”

In addition, she said: “I never want to be that person. The amount of heartache the other person would be going through — it’s just really not nice and I’m not about that.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 23) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

