Irish reality TV star Maura Higgins has taken a trip to hospital after cutting her finger.

The 31-year-old told Instagram fans on Monday (December 6) night she has ‘sliced it to the bone’.

Maura Higgins went to hospital with her injury (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Maura Higgins tell Instagram followers about her hospital visit?

Former Love Island contestant Maura shared her hospital news on Instagram Stories.

She seemed frustrated with her injury, writing in a sarcastic tone: “Happy [blank]ing Monday!”

However, despite her pain, Maura wore a comfy outfit for her medical visit.

Her Insta story showed a view of a floor, with her legs crossed.

Ended up in A&E.

Furthermore, the glam ex Dancing On Ice contestant dressed down in light grey joggers.

She also wore white socks and black sandal slippers.

ED! has approached a representative for Maura for comment.

Maura Higgins documents her hospital visit on Insta Stories (Credit: Instagram @maurahiggins)

Maura and Giovanni Pernice saga

Before last night, Maura was most recently in the headlines due to her relationship with Giovanni Pernice.

It was reported a few weeks ago that the Strictly Come Dancing star was dating again after an apparent split from Maura.

A tabloid report claimed he had “fallen head over heels” with Made in Chelsea’s Verity Bowditch.

However, the Italian hunk claimed to his social media followers that the link was “news to him”.

Why did Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split up?

It was reported in October that Giovanni and Maura ended it because he wasn’t ready to settle down.

Fans noted how both rapidly deleted pics of themselves as a couple from their Insta accounts.

Later tabloid claims suggested Giovanni was using dating apps before the end of his four-month romance with Maura.

Giovanni Pernice dances with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Before that, it was reported Maura hoped they might reconcile once Strictly is over.

Giovanni and his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis are currently favourites with the bookies to win Strictly 2021.

