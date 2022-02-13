Maura Higgins and Roman Kemp were reportedly ‘flirting’ during a Brits after-party earlier this week.

The pair enjoyed a night out in London’s Soho following the star-studded ceremony on Tuesday evening (February 8).

According to reports, Maura and Roman had a great night together.

Maura Higgins was reportedly spotted ‘flirting’ with Roman Kemp (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins and Roman Kemp attend the Brits

It’s believed that Maura, 31, and Roman, 29, spent the night at singer Tom Grennan’s after-party together.

The Sun claims that the pair were also joined by Roman’s Capital FM co-hosts Sonny Jay and Siân Welby.

But it was Maura and Roman who really hit it off!

Roman seemed to put a smile back on her face

An onlooker told the publication: “Everyone was talking about how Maura and Roman were flirting and all over each other during the bash.

“They were dancing together and laughing a lot, they seemed to be glued to each other’s sides all night.

“Maura has been unlucky in love lately, but hanging out with Roman seemed to put a smile back on her face.”

Roman partied with Maura in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after slicing finger ‘to the bone’

ED! has approached representatives for Maura and Roman for comment.

Meanwhile, Maura’s ex Giovanni Pernice headed to an after-party at nightclub The Box.

It’s claimed that the Strictly Come Dancing star also managed to hit it off with someone.

Maura’s ex Giovanni hits it off

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Giovanni shared a kiss with Inbetweeners star Emily Atack.

The pro dancer was at the party, despite not being at the awards ceremony itself.

The Sun reports: “Gio and Emily were snogging the faces off each other. Their hands were everywhere and they were absolutely loving it.

Giovanni also attended a Brits after-party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Before long he had his arms draped over her on the dance floor where they kissed — and then held hands outside in the smoking area.”

Maura and Giovanni split in October last year.

At the time, Giovanni shared in a statement: “Great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ‘desperately tried to woo’ Emily Atack at BRITs

The star continued: “Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career, but I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.”

He concluded: “We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.