Maura Higgins and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice have sparked rumours they are back together.

Maura was reportedly left heartbroken when the pair broke up two weeks ago.

She caused a stir when she unfollowed him on the social media site and quickly deleted all trace of him.

But eagle-eyed fans have spotted hints that the split may be over.

Maura looked in good spirits as she partied earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

What’s happened with Maura and Giovanni?

Maura has re-followed Giovanni on Instagram, leaving fans to assume they’re back together.

As well as that, Maura also posted a snap shot of two champagne glasses in her hotel room to her Instagram Stories.

She didn’t say who her companion was, simply captioning the picture: “Back in my favourite place.”

The Love Island star hit the town on Thursday night (October 21) as best pal Molly-Mae Hague threw a party for her Beauty Works collaboration.

And the brunette beauty looked very happy as she sported a new fringe, suggesting her heartbreak could be a thing of the past.

Why did Giovanni call things off?

Maura was said to be devastated when Giovanni called time on their romance.

It’s thought that he ended their four-month fling because he wasn’t ready to settle down.

The Italian dancer is believed to have become concerned that the pair were too busy to make enough time for each other.

Giovanni has been paired with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “Gio is also set to go on tour again next year when Strictly ends so their lifestyles just don’t fit with settling down at the moment.

“That’s why Gio decided to end things. They have crazy suitcase lives which makes it hard to be in a relationship.”

The insider added that Giovanni “adores Maura and had hoped they could remain friends” but that “doesn’t look likely”.

Did the Strictly curse strike the couple?

There were also concerns that the dreaded Strictly Curse had struck once again.

Maura was said to be unsettled about the bond her beau had with his dance partner.

Giovanni has been paired with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Rose – who plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap – has even said that Giovanni has helped to bring out a sexy side of her she didn’t know existed.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she revealed: “I’m not a very sexy person at all. If I have to be sexy, I tend to give myself a character and the character a name to not be me.

“It was ‘dirty Lola’ for the salsa, as normal Rose is about as sexy as Mr Bean!”

And their chemistry on the dancefloor had not gone unnoticed.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Maura is heading to Wales for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Entertainment Daily have contacted Maura and Giovanni’s reps for comment.

