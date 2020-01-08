Fans defend Matthew Wright as he reveals missing daughter's first Christmas for Caribbean trip

Fans of Matthew Wright have rushed to defend the presenter after he opened up about missing his daughter's first Christmas for a solo trip to the Caribbean.

The former host of The Wright Stuff, 54, revealed on Tuesday (07.01.20) that he decided to book a holiday in the sun for himself on the advice of his wife, Amelia, for the sake of his mental health.

Amelia told Matthew to go on holiday (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Matthew Wright reveals why he'd always 'feared having children'

Speaking openly about it on ITV's This Morning, Matthew said: "I've had a lot of mental health issues, really, over the last year and a half. A friend's suicide, problems at Channel 5, other personal problems, and there was a story written about me, a fake story about me losing my job just before Christmas and it knocked me sideways."

Matthew became a dad in January last year (Credit: ITV)

Matthew said Amelia, with whom he shares 11-month-old Cassady, asked him "what's the point" of him being around and "not sleeping", and insisted he do something "that's good for you".

She gave him full support to spend two weeks in the Caribbean, where he did a lot of walking and fishing.

The talkRADIO star admitted he cried at the thought of missing Cassady's first Christmas, but the break did him good and he's since seen a therapist.

He said it's made him a better dad (Credit: ITV)

And he even feels like a "better dad" having taken some time out for himself.

On Twitter, a number of Matthew's fans rushed to support him after his candid admission on This Morning.

One said: "@Matthew_Wright glad you're good now, mate. From the outside, people including myself think you're a happy-go-lucky guy but just shows mental health can hit people at any time. Hope 2020 is a good year for you and your family."

I've had a lot of mental health issues, really, over the last year and a half.

Another tweeted: "#ThisMorning good on you, Matthew Wright, for having the balls to explain why you spent Christmas away from your family. I hope you are in a better place now."

A third put: "Loved seeing you back on the TV - glad your break helped your mental health and you're feeling stronger, also #wifegoals! #ThisMorning #mentalhealth."

Matthew later thanked his fans on Twitter, where he wrote: "Thanks again for all the lovely comments - lot of wise and caring thoughts out there xx."

@Matthew_Wright glad you good now mate . From the outside people including myself think your a happy go lucky guy but just shows mental health can hit people at any time . Hope 2020 is a good year for you and your family ❤️ — rob callander (@rob_callander) January 8, 2020

#ThisMorning good on you Matthew Wright for having the balls to explain why you spent Christmas away from your family. I hope you are in a better place now. X — wendy reynolds (@dinnerladyontou) January 7, 2020

Loved seeing you back on the tv - glad your break helped your mental health and you’re feeling stronger also #wifegoals!!! #ThisMorning #mentalhealth — Vicky Edmonds (@vicsterama) January 7, 2020

Thanks again for all the lovely comments - lot of wise and caring thoughts out there xx — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) January 8, 2020

Read more: Matthew Wright shares cute pic of baby daughter in chick outfit

Matthew and Amelia welcomed their first child in January 2019 after years of IVF treatment.

The TV host kept fans in the loop by tweeting ahead of the tot's arrival and they later confirmed "mother and baby (and father) are doing very well".

The couple wanted a baby for years and the latest round of IVF was their seventh and, as Matthew saw it, "final roll of the dice".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.