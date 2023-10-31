Matthew Perry death: Firefighters first on scene reveal star was found underwater in hot tub and died before they arrived

First responders have revealed new details in the tragic death of Friends actor Matthew Perry. This follows news that the star’s assistant found the actor dead in his home, late on Saturday night.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been determined, authorities believe that Matthew drowned. The first responders onto the scene – including Los Angeles City Firefighters – have revealed the events which unfolded after discovering his body.

The much-loved actor played Chandler Bing on Friends (Credit: Friends/YouTube)

Firefighters reveal new details in death of Matthew Perry

The Daily Mail has revealed new details on Matthew’s final moments, as described by the firefighters first on scene. Captain Erik Scott, of the LAFD, confirmed Matthew’s head was underwater when his assistant arrived back at his home.

He said: “Los Angeles City Firefighters responded [and] found an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub. A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” he continued.

“A rapid medical assessment sadly revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival. The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly,” he continued.

The actor was found dead in his home on Saturday night (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Perry cause of death ‘revealed’

It is believed that the star played a two-hour game of pickleball – a sport similar to tennis – on the morning of his death. After the game, he returned home, before sending his assistant out to run an errand.

When they returned, Matthew’s assistant found the star unresponsive in his hot tub. The assistant then called the police with reports of a cardiac arrest, it’s claimed.

While the initial post-mortem results are ‘inconclusive’ and the cause of death is yet to be determined, further investigations have been requested – including a toxicology report.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to flood in for the much-loved actor – including his Friends co-stars, who released a heartfelt statement today.

Read more: Friends cast praised over ‘classy’ joint statement as they grieve ‘unfathomable loss’ of Matthew Perry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!