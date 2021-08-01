Super-fit telly fave Matt Johnson reveals he ‘ballooned two stone in weight’ during lockdown

Former This Morning presenter Matt Johnson has revealed he joined millions of other Brits hitting the bottle and gaining some weight during lockdown.

The usually super-fit TV star admitted to picking up some bad habits and letting his exercise regime slide for a while.

And, while he had a rather nice time, he took stock and used the second lockdown to get himself back into shape.

Boozing for breakfast

Matt said: “Until lockdown, I didn’t realise how much I needed to have a break.

“And, when I switched off, I found some excellent breakfast wines. Then I realised certain beers went well with brunch, and I ended up being really bad. I didn’t do any exercise, but my physical and mental health suffered.

He added: “I ballooned two stone in weight and developed eczema. After that, I didn’t care about how I came across. I just really enjoyed that freedom. It was a low point. For the first time. I wasn’t fit and healthy, and it affected me.”

Matt, who has been very open about his own depression in the past and is a very active and respected mental health ambassador, realised he needed to reacquaint himself with some healthier habits.

“The second part of lockdown earlier this year was me trying to get back in shape. I desperately realised how important the gym was.

“I am in the gym every day now. It’s not just the exercise. It’s the talking with my friends beforehand, that bit of camaraderie,” revealed Matt.

The telly fave often shares his active life – as well as mental health advice via The Check-In Show – on Instagram and you can follow him here.

Matt presented the Hub on ITV’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Matt back on daytime TV?

It’s been over 10 years now since Matt, 38, made his presenting debut on This Morning – could we see him back some day?

“I’d love to host a show with Davina, one day. That would be nice, maybe This Morning or a show like that.

“Davina is just the best in the entire world on The Masked Dancer; she was sitting there having a great time; she’s amazing. She genuinely cares and does it for all the right reasons. She also looks amazing, she’s a goddess, and she doesn’t age.

“I love how she has fitted four lifetimes into one, her lifestyle when she was back and forth to Paris when she was younger; she is one of the most interesting people I’ll ever know and the kindest.”

That’s a positive pairing we’d happily watch!

Matt is a mental health ambassador for men’s health charity Movember.

