The Matt Hancock CCTV video features “tender and comfortable” kissing which some experts claim prove he and aide Gina Coladangelo “have reached that intimate stage”.

The news comes after his osteopath wife Martha was seen walking the family dog earlier today (June 27).

And it follows claims that Hancock is planning on leaving his wife of 15 years for his aide.

The CCTV video footage of Matt Hancock and aide Gina is pretty damning, experts agree (Credit: Sky)

Matt Hancock video analysed: So what did the experts say?

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, life coach Laura Connor, of Lau of Attraction Life Coaching, said the couple certainly seem “used to this closeness”.

She told us: “There are images showing embraces and kissing which seem very tender and comfortable. They are close and appear very used to this closeness.

“What is interesting is to look at general pictures of the two together – their body language is intimate and the space between them is often small.

“They are often smiling at each other and Matt can be seen looking towards Gina when they are apart.

“Judging by their body language, I believe the affair had started before her employment to be his aide, or very shortly after,” she claimed.

Hancock is said to have told his wife he is leaving her (Credit: Splash News)

‘They have clearly reached that intimate stage’

Alex Mellor-Brook, co-founder of Select Personal Introductions, went one step further.

They said: “The footage is very passionate and intimate, so they have clearly reached that intimate stage.”

Alex then explained: “It becomes more than a fling when the person moves out from the marital home and moves in with the other person.

“When you meet someone new, there is a release of dopamine and serotonin, and if they are still in this stage then it is a feel good factor, until it becomes real life.”

What’s the latest with Matt and Gina?

Friends of Hancock have said that this is the way the romance with Gina is heading.

Reports earlier today suggested he told Martha he was leaving her the night the pictures broke.

And it’s since been claimed that he and Gina are “in love” and “setting up home” together.

Matt and Martha have three children, as do Gina and her husband, Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress.

