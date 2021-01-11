Matt Hancock is set to make an announcement today amid fears lockdown could be about to get even tougher.

Rumours are swirling that the health secretary is set to be the merchant of even more doom as Chris Whitty warns the next few weeks will be the worst of the pandemic.

As such, the government is said to be considering even harsher lockdown restrictions.

What will Matt Hancock say in his announcement today?

The health secretary will speak to press and members of the public live from Downing Street later today.

He is set to provide an update on the government’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

It comes as seven mass vaccination centres are set to be rolled out across England this week.

Ahead of the press conference, Hancock said: “From today, the full scale of our plans will be published, so the public can be assured of the time, effort and resources that have gone and will go into ensuring we protect the British people from the scourge of this virus.”

Boris Johnson is considering toughening up the lockdown laws (Credit: Splash News)

Britain at ‘worst point’ of the pandemic

The announcement comes as Chris Whitty warned that Brits are currently at the “worst point” of the pandemic.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve got to be very clear that we are now at the worst point of this epidemic for the UK.”

The comments have sparked rumours that lockdown could be about to get harsher.

But how?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have met cabinet ministers last night (January 10) to discuss even tougher lockdown restrictions.

What could the tougher restrictions look like?

It’s thought tougher restrictions on exercise could be put in place, with Brits banned from leaving their home more than once a week.

Support bubbles are also thought to be under threat.

And it’s been reported that masks might have to be worn at all times when you’re outside your own home.

Nurseries could also be closed.

The Daily Mail reports the Cabinet Office “refused to deny” the new laws were coming.

Instead, it pointed to earlier comments made by the health secretary.

He refused to speculate on the reports and said Brits should “follow the rules that we’ve got”.

Death toll rising as Matt Hancock announcement due

It comes after the UK reported a further 573 coronavirus deaths yesterday.

It was the highest Sunday rise since last April.

