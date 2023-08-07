Make it stop! Matt Hancock filmed himself lip-syncing to I’m Just Ken and Barbie is forever tainted

Matt Hancock has been accused of “insulting” the public after posting a video of himself lip-syncing to I’m Just Ken on TikTok.

The song from the Barbie film includes the lyrics: “I’m just Ken and I’m great at doing stuff.”

Filmed on a beach, Hancock mimed: “Where I see love, she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?”

Matt Hancock appeared on I’m A Celebrity to mixed reviews (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock angers TikTok users with Barbie lip-sync

The former Health Secretary has launched something of a charm offensive over the past year. He’s tried to win over the public post-pandemic with a stint on I’m A Celebrity. It came after he was caught breaking his own lockdown rules.

However, Hancock, 44, needs to try harder to rebrand himself if comments on social media are anything to go by.

Reacting to his Barbie video, Covid activist group Excluded and Forgotten wrote: “This video epitomises Tory politics with egomaniac MPs insulting us at every turn.”

I’m not mentally prepared for this.

Another social media user commented: “What a narcissist and what a joke.” A third then replied: “He’s taunting the people, as he thinks he’s untouchable.” Someone else jibed that he has the charisma of “damp cardboard”, while another branded the video “a slap in the face”. “I’m not mentally prepared for this,” another mocked.

Boris Johnson was reportedly asked to appear on the ITV show – however, he turned it down (Credit: Splash News)

Tory MPs targeted for reality TV

And as if seeing Matt Hancock embarrass himself on TikTok wasn’t enough to deal with, apparently ITV wants to subject us to more. According to The Sun, I’m A Celeb bosses were prepared to fork out £700,000 for former PM Boris Johnson to appear on the show. He declined – probably wisely – but other MPs are being targeted.

An insider alleged to the paper: “After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series. High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp – which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

