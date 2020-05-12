Matt Hancock says 'no summer holidays for Brits this year'

Matt Hancock has revealed that Brits will not be able to travel abroad for their summer holidays this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on This Morning, the Health Secretary said it's 'unlikely' that we will be able to leave the country for a foreign holiday for the remainder of the summer months.

Matt Hancock said there is likely to be no foreign holidays for Brits this year (Credit: ITV)

He added that social distancing will continue and called the travel ban 'a reality of life'.

What did Matt Hancock say?

When asked if summer was "cancelled", Mr Hancock said: "I think that's likely to be the case.

"We haven't made a final decision on that yet.

Watch the full chat over on our app 👇 https://t.co/MannlQzzPn pic.twitter.com/DSyO5pvMWD — This Morning (@thismorning) May 12, 2020

"But it is clear that we will seek to reopen hospitality, some hospitality, from early July if we keep successfully reducing the spread of this virus.

"But social distancing of some kind is going to continue."

Continuing discussing the possibility of leaving the country for a foreign holiday, Mr Hancock added:

"The conclusion from that is it is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer.

"I just think that's a reality of life."

Mr Hancock said there won't be much of a summer (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, he wasn't specific about whether the British public will be allowed some sort of stay-cation in the UK instead.

The Foreign Office has extended this advice to be "indefinitely" with no end in sight for when the public may be able to travel once again.

Travellers flying into the UK face a two-week quarantine, while Spain has also announced the same 14-day period for visitors.

This means that workers would need at least four weeks off if they were to book a two-week holiday.

Mr Hancock clarified the lockdown rules on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, the quarantine doesn't currently apply to visitors coming to the UK from France, and vice versa.

Therefore, there is a possibility for future trips between the two countries.

