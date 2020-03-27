Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he has the deadly bug after showing "mild" symptoms.

Matt said on Twitter: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I’ve tested positive.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020

Read more: Boris Johnson has coronavirus - prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

"Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.

Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives.

"Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives."

It comes a couple of hours after the Prime Minister confirmed he has tested positive.

What did Boris' statement say?

The Prime Minister said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

It comes after Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus amid the pandemic.

Clarence House announced the news on Wednesday, March 25, in a statement.

The Prince of Wales recently moved to Balmoral with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to self-isolate.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clarence House statement on Prince Charles

The statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.

"He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Camilla tested negative for the deadly bug.

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles and Duchess, Camilla, are in their 70s and that puts them in the high-risk bracket.

The government advice for people that age or above to self-isolate for 12 weeks because it's safer.

It comes after the Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, were both moved from Buckingham Palace to the safety of Windsor Castle.

A statement from the Palace said: "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned.

"It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

Boris recently enforced a three-week lockdown in the UK in a bid to battle the coronavirus and issued new measures.

Boris issued one simple instruction: "You must stay at home."

He explained that if "too many people become seriously unwell at one time the NHS will not be able to cope – it’s vital to slow the spread of the disease to protect the NHS's ability to cope and save more lives".

So, we are now only allowed to leave home for four reasons, he warned.

Boris recently enforced a three-week lockdown in the UK (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Boris Johnson coronavirus warning: 'Stay home or face fines and police enforcement'

What did he say?

"Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and, travel to and from work where absolutely necessary," he added.

"These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

In other words, stay at home unless you absolutely need to go out.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.