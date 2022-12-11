Scarlette Douglas makes plea over Matt Hancock after his behaviour during night out reunion

Matt Hancock should do Strictly Come Dancing, his I’m A Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas has said in latest news.

The politician finished in third place in the jungle this year and shared the camp with other stars including Channel 4 presenter Scarlette.

Last night, Scarlette and Matt reunited at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard alongside I’m A Celeb runner-up Owen Warner.

Scarlette called for Matt to appear on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Matt Hancock news

Both Scarlette and Matt shared a video of them dancing together at the event.

They recreated the dance Scarlette taught Matt while they were in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Scarlette shared the video and wrote: “Look who’s been practising,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Meanwhile, Matt shared the video to his Instagram and asked his followers to vote whether they think he was better or Scarlette was.

Matt and girlfriend Gina reunited with Scarlette (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Scarlette then said on her Instagram: “Get him on Strictly!!!”

It comes after Matt announced he won’t be standing for the Conservatives in the next general election.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Matt said it has been an “honour” to serve as the MP for West Suffolk but he now wants “to do things differently”.

He said: “I am incredibly grateful for the loyal members of my team in Suffolk, in Parliament, in Government, and in the NHS who helped make all this possible.

Matt Hancock finished third on this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

“I am proud to have supported you to become Prime Minister and wish you the best in facing the challenges ahead.”

Matt added: “I want to do things differently. I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore.

“New ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.

“It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.

“I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways.”

Matt in the jungle

Matt’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity caused a huge reaction – some negative, some positive.

I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore.

TV watchdog Ofcom received thousands of complaints over Matt’s appearance in the jungle.

Some fans had even set up a petition to stop him entering the Aussie jungle.

However, following his arrival in camp, Matt seemed to turn things around for some fans and many admitted to liking him.

He ended up finishing in third place, beating the likes of Mike Tindall and Boy George.

