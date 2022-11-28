Matt Hancock has been dealt a major blow by a former I’m A Celebrity star as they warned him about his potential new TV career.

The MP, who is possibly the show’s most controversial campmate, made it to the final of the hit ITV show landing in third place.

Matt has come under fire by an ex-I’m A Celebrity star (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star warns Matt Hancock of ‘new TV career’

Following Matt’s stint in the Aussie jungle, it was reported that Matt could be set for a “television career”.

However, according to previous I’m A Celebrity campmate Edwina Currie, if Matt was to pursue this new career route, it would be a big mistake.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former Conservative MP Edwina didn’t hold back on her thoughts of “immature” Matt, claiming he will “struggle” outside of the jungle.

She said: “I think he’s decided at the age of 43 and with a new girlfriend, that he wants a new life and wants to be a TV pundit. He thinks it’s going to be a wonderful, lucrative, well paid job.”

Edwina, who appeared on the 14th series of I’m A Celebrity, added: “Well, I’ve got news for him, because I’ve done that myself for many years, it ain’t enough to support two households!”

The 76-year-old continued: “That’s what he’s going to have to do. And he’s going to find it really quite hard outside of Parliament – much harder than he thinks.”

Edwina went on: “He’s tainted forever by his bad behaviour during the pandemic and by going off to the jungle.”

Edwina appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity former star Edwina says Matt ‘will struggle’ after show

Edwina then claimed that Matt will find it “quite a struggle” adjusting to life outside – “whether he decides to stay in Parliament or not”.

She elaborated: “I think he sees that there is other work out there for somebody as wonderful as himself. Forgetting that most of his life that he’s been in politics.

“There’s nothing as ex as an ex-MP!”

Matt landed in third place during the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Matt finished in third place and fans were over the moon

Following Matt’s eviction, many fans of the show were relieved the MP didn’t make it even further.

Matt was the bookies’ favourite to leave in third place. However lots of viewers felt his departure was too late, with camp favourites such as Mike Tindall going before him.

One viewer remarked on Twitter: “Don’t even care who wins I’m just buzzing it’s not Matt.”

Another echoed that sentiment, quipping: “Matt got voted out so I’m about to order a celebratory McDonald’s.”

However, one person tweeted: “Matt Hancock, the real winner in that jungle.”

