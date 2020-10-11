A spokesperson for Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has denied that the minister broke curfew last night (Saturday October 10).

Initial reports claimed that Mr Hancock carried drinking in the House Of Commons bar past the 10pm curfew.

Reports claimed that Mr Hancock broke curfew (Credit: YouTube)

What did the reports say about Matt Hancock?

The Daily Mail reports that Mr Hancock was seen in the Smoking Room at the House Of Commons but left at 9.40pm.

But sources claimed he returned to the bar just before it was due to close.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby grills Matt Hancock over coronavirus testing

It was then – allegedly – that he ordered a “large glass of white wine” and was seen at 10.25pm.

The report also claimed that other ministers were ordering drinks around this time, despite the strict 10pm coronavirus curfew.

Mr Hancock was seen by sources in the bar after 10pm (Credit: Sky News)

What did Matt Hancock do?

A source told the newspaper: “It was extraordinary that at 10.25pm our Health Secretary – the man who maybe more than Boris himself has lectured the nation about respecting the Covid rules – was knocking back a glass of vino…

Everyone is panicking and trying to cover for Matt, but I know what I saw and I can tell the time.

“…When out in the real world, drinkers and diners had been kicked out of pubs and restaurants across England.

“Everyone is panicking and trying to cover for Matt, but I know what I saw and I can tell the time.”

Other ministers were said to have also broken curfew (Credit: Google Maps)

How did a spokesperson for Matt Hancock respond?

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock has since denied the allegation.

“The proposed timeline of events is false and no rules have been broken,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson continued: “The secretary of state was in the Smoking Room prior to the vote that evening.

“The secretary of state left the Smoking Room to vote. The vote took place at 9.42pm.”

It’s alleged that Mr Hancock also made a tasteless joke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else is Mr Hancock alleged to have said?

It’s also alleged that Mr Hancock made an eye-raising coronavirus-themed joke in the bar.

“The drinks are on me,” he’s thought to have said.

“But Public Health England are in charge of the payment methodology so I will not be paying anything.”

Shocking behaviour by ⁦@MattHancock⁩. Bad enough that he is cracking jokes about his shameful testing system, but if he was drinking in the Commons bar after the 10pm curfew, as a senior Tory MP has told the Mail on Sunday, then his position is untenable & he must resign. pic.twitter.com/YWD6091QlQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 11, 2020

What did Piers Morgan say?

It wasn’t long before Piers Morgan took to Twitter to lambast the Health Secretary and call for his resignation.

“Shocking behaviour by ⁦@MattHancock⁩.”

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon voucher!

“Bad enough that he is cracking jokes about his shameful testing system, but if he was drinking in the Commons bar after the 10pm curfew, as a senior Tory MP has told the Mail on Sunday, then his position is untenable & he must resign.”