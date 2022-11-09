I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock’s shock confession about Gina affair after breaking Covid rules

Matt Hancock previously made a confession about his affair and breaking Covid social distancing guidelines.

But the controversial ex-Health Secretary’s confession might not go down well with fans of I’m A Celebrity.

This year on I’m A Celebrity, ten famous faces graced our screens, including radio DJ Chris Moyles and presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Tonight, more celebrities will be thrown into the mix. Comedian Seann Walsh and Hancock himself will enter the infamous Australian Jungle.

Matt Hancock is heading into the jungle (Credit: ITV)

But many viewers are furious with the politician for his tenure as Health Secretary between 2018 and 2021. With countless scandals under his belt, some fans might not be too forgiving of the MP.

An interview that was conducted earlier this year features Matt Hancock on a podcast.

With Hancock entering the jungle tonight, it’s no surprise that the video has been doing the rounds again.

This is especially true when one considers the shock confession Hancock makes it about his extra-marital affair.

Matt Hancock had an affair during the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Hancock affair

Talking to host Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Hancock was open about his colourful history as a cabinet member. The two held very little back.

Eventually, the topic shifted to Hancock’s affair with his former aide Gina Coladangelo.

The incident sparked outrage across the UK when news broke of it in 2021. During the time, the UK was still facing Covid-19 restrictions. CCTV footage showed Hancock kissing Gina passionately with his hands around her waist.

Immense pressure was placed on Hancock to resign as Health Secretary and consequently, he conceded defeat and left the position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Matt Hancock podcast

As if the incident wasn’t shocking enough, on the podcast, Hancock explained his reasoning behind the move. For many people, it probably won’t be enough to justify his rule-breaking.

“I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines,” Hancock confessed to podcast host Steven. “By then they weren’t actually rules, they weren’t the law. But that’s not the point.

“The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing. And you know, that happened because I fell in love with somebody.”

Hancock went on to say that he’d known Gina for half of his life. He even recounted that the pair used to work together.

But with over 210,000 recorded Covid deaths in the UK alone, will I’m A Celeb fans be content with Hancock’s reasoning? Even if the statement came as part of a veiled apology, will people forgive Hancock for giving into his feelings of love?

At the time of the affair, he was married to wife Martha. They wedded in 2006.

Hancock’s controversies

Aside from his affair and the UK’s death toll, Hancock has been blamed and criticised for many things.

For a start, he has been accused of lying when he said that care homes were protected during lockdown.

Furthermore, in May 2020, Hancock was criticised by the UK Statistics Authority. It emerged that the UK only reached it target of 100,000 daily tests because Hancock had facilitated a change in counting methods.

In 2021, the High Court also ruled that he had acted unlawfully surrounding the handing out of PPE contracts.

