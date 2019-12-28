Matt Baker shares hilarious FaceTiming mishap with his gorgeous wife

Departing The One Show presenter Matt Baker has tickled his fans by sharing a ridiculous 'bad hair' moment suffered by his wife Nicola.

Not that she was experiencing a case of 'bed head' or her mop needed a bit of strightening up after being caught in the rain - nothing like that.

Somehow - and for reasons that aren't entirely clear - physiotherapist Nicola managed to get a DRONE caught in her hair.

According to reports, there were a spate of incidents of the remote-controlled toys getting tangled up in people's locks a few years ago when they were the must-have Christmas present.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge writes open tribute letter to midwives

And it seems that drone developers have yet to come up with a foolproof solution to ensure they don't get twisted up with strands of hair, as evidenced by Nicola's plight.

Hilariously, however, Matt - who announced his job news earlier this month - recorded the moment from his FaceTime conversation with his wife where she was showing him the drone snarled up in her curls, dangling it across her forehead as its green and red lights flashed away.

You should see her mucking out the chickens or feeding the sheep.

Luckily, Nicola did not seem to be in any discomfort from the bizarre situation, and a couple of pairs of hands - possibly belonging to the couple's two kids - soon helped remove the unlikely object from her hair.

Many of former Blue Peter and Strictly Come Dancing star Matt's 57,000 Insta followers were most amused - with over 20,000 'Likes' and dozens of laughing emojis left on the post within a couple of hours of it being uploaded earlier today.

Read more: Gavin & Stacey fans reckon they've worked out Nessa's 'real age'

"Love that you’re taking screen grabs at the same time," observed one supporter in the comments section.

Another person questioned: "How can someone look so beautiful with a drone stuck to their hair? Tell me your secrets!"

Adding a heart emoji to his response, Matt sweetly replied: "You should see her mucking out the chickens or feeding the sheep."

TV presenter Angellica Bell - tipped to fill Matt's role - also had a good laugh at the unlikely scene, adding: "Going to message Nicola now."

And someone else chipped in: "Matt you are a lucky chap, you have a beautiful lady there, even with the drone."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.