Matt Baker has shared a tribute to his late pet Shetland pony.

The former The One Show host, 42, said his family pony Beano had passed.

The married-dad-of-two took to social media to share the sad news.

Sharing in view of his some 225,000 Instagram followers, the BBC star wrote: “RIP big man – we’ll miss your presence X.”

Eamonn Holmes replied: “That must be tough Matt. Thinking of you.”

Matt Baker with his wife Nicola (Credit: SplashNews)

Whereas dozens of The Countryfile host’s fans rushed to share their own condolences.

One fan shared to Matt Baker: “Sending you lots of love, he must have had a wonderful life with you. He was so beautiful.”

Another fan wrote: “You were both so lucky to have each other. Sending love to all x.”

A third user posted: “So sorry to read this, he looks a lovely boy x.”

View this post on Instagram RIP big man – we’ll miss your presence X A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial) on Oct 10, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Furthermore yet another wrote: “Oh no, I am so sorry to see this. My condolences to you and your family.”

Despite Matt and his family’s very sad life – Beano had a very good life indeed.

The average life expectancy of a Shetland pony is between 20-25 years.

But Matt recently believed that Beano was an incredible 30 years old.

He shared his pony’s shaved haircut back in August, proudly posing next to him.

Matt Baker announced his surprise exit from The One Show last December (Credit: BBC)

Matt captioned the snap with: “Neither of us could believe the amount of hair that came off!! What a lad our Beano is.. north of 30 yrs young and he’s loving his new summer coat.”

And he’s also shared videos of Beano frolicking about as well as helping to herd Matt’s flock of sheep.

Matt lives with his wife and children in a country home in Hertfordshire.

Here they share their home with chickens, sheep, dogs and even goats.

The star surprised his fans last December when he announced his departure on The One Show.

He said he’d loved hosting for the past nine years, but wanted to spend more time with his family.

His exit announcement included: “It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

“I’d like to thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you the viewer for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.

“I’m continuing with Countryfile and BBC Sport and excited about other opportunities that come my way but most of all I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed.”

