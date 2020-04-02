Matt Baker tipped to do I’m A Celebrity this year after quitting The One Show

Matt Baker is tipped to do I'm A Celebrity this year after quitting The One Show.

Matt hosted his final show on Tuesday, March 31, from his home after announcing he's leaving the BBC programme after nine years.

Now, according to bookies, the presenter could enter the Aussie jungle later this year with odds of 2-1.

What have bookies predicted?

Coral spokesperson John Hill told Metro: "Many punters feel now that Matt Baker has a lot of time on his hands following his exit from The One Show, he will head Down Under later this year to be a contestant on I’m A Celeb."

Earlier this week, Matt made an emotional farewell to The One Show on air with co-star Alex Jones.

At the end of the show, Alex, 43, told him: "Matt, we're going to miss you so much honestly."

She continued: "You are holding it together way better than I am.

"We've had such a laugh along the way and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Matt, 42, said: "We've had some good times haven't we, Al?

"I've loved every single second of sitting alongside you, I really have," as Alex teared up.

Earlier this year, Matt announced he was departing the programme live on air.

He told viewers at the time: "I would like to take this opportunity to say that at this time of year I like to stop, reflect and take stock.

"The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now, and I have loved every second of being a part of it, but I am leaving this green sofa in the spring.

"It's time to give someone else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, the viewers, really are."

