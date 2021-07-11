Brits should cwear face masks indoors after July 19, UK vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said in his latest interview.

The Tory MP made it clear people in England will be “expected” to continue using face coverings following the latest stage of unlocking.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm changes to lockdown tomorrow (July 12).

Nadhim Zahawi: ‘People are expected to wear masks in indoor, enclosed spaces’ (Credit: YouTube)

Face masks latest: Boris hints they’ll become ‘personal choice’

The PM indicated last week that masks will become a “personal choice” for the English.

It has been reported they will no longer be a legal requirement on public transport and at shops and indoor venues.

Read more: MPs ‘banned’ from saying ‘it’s coming home’ in case it ‘annoys’ other countries

However, new guidance will advise masks must be retained indoors.

Mr Zahawi stressed that future measures must be informed by caution.

Masks in the UK latest: What Nadhim Zahawi said

Mr Zahawi said during an appearance on Sky News: “I think it is important that we remain cautious and careful and the guidelines that we will set out tomorrow will demonstrate that.

“Included in the guidelines is that people are expected to wear masks in indoor, enclosed spaces.”

It is important that we remain cautious and careful.

He also noted he is “confident” the UK will continue with the long-term plans of lifting restrictions on July 19.

Easing was previously delayed on June 21 after conditions to help contain transmission were not met.

People should wear masks in crowded, indoor places. But how will that affect public transport? (Credit: Pexels)

Masks latest: Should they remain mandatory in the UK?

Boris Johnson has said Brits will not be fined if they don’t wear a mask on public transport after July 19.

He reportedly wants masks to be a personal choice rather than a legal requirement enforced with fines of up to £6,400.

Read more: PM slammed over ‘insulting’ thank you to the NHS on its 73rd birthday

However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is considering making them mandatory on public transport in the capital.

They will also remain legal requirements in Wales with regards to public transport, care homes and hospitals.

The Queen covered her face during her husband’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite fears of rising tensions amid report pubs and shops will be able to bar anyone who does not comply with their requests to wear a mask, surveys suggest most Brits intend to keep wearing their masks.

Statistician Prof Sir Ian Diamond told Sky: “We are seeing from our data that the great majority of people are saying they would continue to wear masks in crowded places.”

Furthermore, an Opinium poll showed 50% of those in the UK would prefer the July 19 easing to be postponed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.