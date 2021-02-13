Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of her new puppy ahead of The Masked Singer final tonight (February 13) – and the pooch just happens to be a sausage dog.

Mum-of-three Stacey revealed on Instagram that the family have been getting to know the as-yet-unnamed dog for a few weeks.

And only now has she decided to share images of the dog.

Are we the only ones questioning the timing of her post and thinking this could be a massive clue about the identity of Sausage?!

Well no, it appears not!

What did Stacey Solomon say about the dog on Instagram?

Stacey shared numerous videos and stills of the dog to her Instagram Stories.

They showed her three boys – Zachary, Leighton and Rex – playing with the dog.

And even the family’s resident dog Theo appears to love her new baby brother.

Posting to her grid, Stacey shared a picture of youngest son Rex with the family’s new addition.

She said: “Welcome to our family little one. Another little boy for us all to love. And we love you so very much.

“Sometimes things just happen for a reason and souls come in to our lives just when they’re meant to. We still haven’t worked out what your name is yet but we know you’ll let us know.

“We love you puppy.”

On her Instagram Stories Stacey also ran a poll to help the family decide the puppy’s name.

Names in contention are Peanut, Ralph, Barney, Frank and Bruno.

How did Stacey find her new dog?

It appears Stacey saw the new pooch on Instagram.

She shared a still to her Stories of a picture of the dog with a message that said his original family could no longer look after him and he was looking for a new home.

We are convinced Stacey is Sausage now!

Stacey said she took that as a “sign” that it was “meant to be” and convinced her fiancé Joe Swash to let her look into adopting the little cutie.

Is it a Masked Singer Sausage clue?

Now, the fact that Stacey decided to share the news of the dog last night (February 12) has raised eyebrows among Masked Singer fans.

She is widely believed to be the show’s Sausage – and she has just got a sausage dog, a day before the final!

One follower said: “Stacey this best not be a hint about the Sausage!!! I’ve got £100 riding on the Sausage not being you.”

Another added: “OMG I absolutely thought the same.”

The biggest Masked Singer clue yet!” declared a third.

“We are convinced Stacey is Sausage now!” another added.

The Masked Singer final airs tonight on ITV at 7pm.

