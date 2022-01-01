Joel Dommett admits he can’t leave home when The Masked Singer is on air

The Masked Singer 2022 host Joel Dommett has said he can’t leave home when the ITV series airs.

Joel, 36, revealed that fan interest in the show is so intense it ‘isn’t worth going out’.

He also teased the upcoming series of The Masked Singer includes one of the show’s greatest ever characters – and compared himself to them!

Joel Dommett admits attention due to the show can be overwhelming (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

What has The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett said about not being able to leave his home?

As the face of the talent show where faces are covered up, Joel unsurprisingly come in for a lot of attention in his day-to-day life.

He admitted he is stopped in the street and asked about who is inside the costumes by relatives on a very regular.

And it seems the constant flow of questions means he reckons he is better hibernating during the winter months when the show is on TV.

Joel admitted: “I get asked all the time, who’s Sausage then?

“I just have to run away.

“Basically, when the show is on television I just hide in my house. It’s not worth going out.”

How Joel prepares for the show

It seems a spot of non-lockdown isolation is Joel’s preferred way to prepare for the new series.

He explained: “I’m different from a lot of people. I don’t like to be surrounded by lots of people.

“I like to be by myself in my little dressing room and I sit here, get dressed up then go and read some words on an autocue.

“Being around people stresses me out, I like to have my own space.”

Joel likes his own space (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

‘One the best characters on the show ever’

Ahead of the 2022 series starting, Joel also singled out one new character from the new batch for extra-special attention, too.

He picked Panda as having “the cutest costume I think we’ve ever had”.

But it seems Panda is also packing plenty of charisma, as well as tastes for bamboo and warbling.

They really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it.

Joel continued: “One of my favourite characters is Panda.

“Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it.

“They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant.”

So brilliant, it seems, that Joel jokes Panda is the Masked Singer character that best sums him up.

He reasoned: “Panda is most like me because they’re quite lazy creatures and a lot of the time can’t be bothered to mate.”

The Masked Singer begins on ITV on New Year’s Day, Saturday January 1, at 7pm.

