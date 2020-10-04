Mary Berry to ‘receive damehood in Queen’s Birthday Honours list’

Mary Berry will reportedly receive a damehood in The Queen‘s Birthday Honours list.

The former Great British Bake Off host, 85, was included in a list that honours UK medics, fundraisers and volunteers in the coronavirus pandemic.

The star will apparently receive the prestigious award in recognition for her cookery broadcasting and writing.

Mary Berry to receive damehood?

According to The Telegraph, the ‘bumper’ honours list was originally set for June.

However, it became postponed in order to include the many people who helped during the pandemic.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List recognises the achievements of people across the UK.

Mary had previously received a CBE in 2012 for her services to the culinary arts.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Mary for comment.

Earlier this year, reports claimed Joe Wicks will receive an OBE after his YouTube lockdown workouts.

The Body Coach raised more than £350,000 for the NHS through this fitness sessions.

A source told The Sun: “Joe become a household name since lockdown started and he’s become a figurehead in isolation because of the PE classes he puts on every morning.

“Hundreds of requests putting his name forward for an OBE have been handed to the Honours committee.”

In addition, the source said: “Many have been written by children who think Joe is fantastic.”

The insider added that “getting an honour from the Queen would be the icing on the cake for Joe”.

Meanwhile, back in July, Captain Tom Moore received a knighthood from the Queen after raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

The army veteran, 100, met Her Majesty, 94, face-to-face but maintained social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What did Sir Captain Tom say?

Meanwhile, Sir Tom said on GMB: “I’ve never ever had such a time in all my life as to be there speaking to the Queen, who’s such a delightful person.

“She was absolutely marvellous. She was the kindest person you could ever wish to meet.”

