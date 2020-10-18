Marvin Humes has shared a video of baby son Blake smiling for the very first time.

Yes, it may just be wind as Blake is only a week old.

However, we guarantee it’s the most impossibly cute thing you’ll see all day.

Posting the video to Instagram, Marvin‘s followers were quick to call the clip “sooooooo cute”.

Marvin Humes and wife Rochelle are parents to three adorable kids (Credit: Splash News)

Proud dad Marvin Humes shares video of baby Blake

Marvin and wife Rochelle welcomed baby Blake just over a week ago.

The pair are already parents to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

Marvin shared a clip of the cute father and son moment as the pair sat watching the football on the TV.

He captioned the shot: “Introducing Blakey boy to his team @chelseafc. I think he’s happy to be a blue.”

In the video, Marvin can be heard telling his followers: “Getting Blake on the blues early doors.”

He added to his son: “What we saying Blakey? Do you agree?”

Putting on a baby voice and gently making his son’s head nod, Marvin said: “Yes I agree Dad!”

“Nice one,” Marvin said, before laughing as his son smiled.

“See!” he exclaimed.

Marvin shared an adorable image of baby son Blake smiling (Credit: Instagram)

‘The little grin at the end’

“OMG that smile at the end,” cooed one of Marvin’s followers.

“Aww the little grin at the end,” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

“The cheeky smile!” exclaimed another.

The little smile at the end. I know it’s probably only wind, but still, he’s a beautiful baby.

“He’s just adorable,” said another.

“The little smile at the end. I know it’s probably only wind, but still, he’s a beautiful baby,” another commented.

“He looks like his daddy, doesn’t he,” said another. “Very cute.”

“He’s Daddy’s double,” another concurred.

“Aww this is so sweet. You can just see the bond already between these two. They are going to be inseparable. Lovely family,” said another.

Blake’s celebrity admirers

Many of Marvin’s celebrity pals commented on the post.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon added a blue heart underneath the post.

Blue star Simon Webbe commented: “Wow wow wow.”

While Melvin Odoom revealed the post had really made him smile.

