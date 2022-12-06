Marvin Humes reflects on Rochelle split as he brands it ‘biggest mistake of my life’

Marvin Humes has opened up about his split from Rochelle early on in their 13-year relationship.

The iconic TV couple first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012.

Since then the JLS singer and Saturdays star have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, two.

But, like most couples, it wasn’t always plain sailing – as a year into dating Marvin called it quits with Rochelle.

Marvin Humes explains why he split from Rochelle

Speaking to Tolly T on Bumble’s podcast My Love Is…, Marvin revealed he originally ended things after he got cold feet.

He confessed: “We had a little split about a year in. It was my doing.

When I was with Roch, I just panicked and was like, I wanna call it off.

“You know what the weirdest thing is I got cold feet for some reason and just panicked. I called it off with Roch and when I did that, I knew that second it was the biggest mistake I’ve made.”

When asked why, he said: “I was in a relationship previously, but what I learned in that relationship was it went on too long and I didn’t have the balls to call it off and I was quite young.”

Marvin noted how this had the “reverse effect” when it came to Rochelle.

He explained: “When I was with Roch, I just panicked and was like, I wanna call it off. When I did it I knew I was making a mistake. Broke Rochelle’s heart.”

Rochelle shares what happened

Rochelle, who appeared on the podcast alongside her beau, also recalled her side of the story.

The 33-year-old admitted she found the breakup “so tough” especially as the two had just moved in together.

“I remember coming home from work one day and the way he approached me, I thought someone was either really sick or someone had passed away,” Rochelle said.

She added: “I remember I just came out the shower, and he was like I need to talk to you. I was ready to comfort him then box him!”

Explaining what happened Rochelle said: “He was like: ‘I don’t think I want this any more’, but I still didn’t think he meant us, like genuinely it was the last thing on my brain.”

“And then I was like okay, I still had my flat, I packed my bags,” Rochelle revealed.

Rochelle says Marvin ‘kept emailing her’ post split

Addressing Marvin, she said: “I remember saying you need to know if this is it, this is it. And then literally my wall goes up and then you won’t hear from me.

“So then I suppose I gave you what you asked for which probably is what made you realise because I didn’t do the thing where you go ‘Can we meet?’ even when I wanted to, I just pretended I was fine.”

Marvin chimed in: “Like I said, I knew when I did that I was making a mistake. But I needed to have that time to realise what I had. It must have been about six weeks, there was no contact.”

Rochelle replied: “You kept emailing me.”

“Obviously I was checking in on her but I knew I didn’t have the right to keep in contact because I’d caused this break up,” Marvin said.

“Obviously, she didn’t make it easy for me, but I managed to win her back and that’s when I knew I’d be with her for the rest of my life.”

