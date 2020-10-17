Marvin Humes left fans gushing as he shared a cute photo of his newborn son, Blake.

The star welcomed his third child with wife Rochelle Humes on October 9.

Taking to Instagram, Marvin posted a snap of baby Blake looking adorable in a black outfit with a pair of knitted trainers.

What did Marvin Humes say about his son Blake?

The dad-of-three wrote: “Celebrating Blakey Boy’s one-week birthday with his first pair of Jordans from Uncle Charlie.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the picture, with many saying Blake looks just like his dad.

One person said: “Little Marv right there!”

Another wrote: “Blake is your double!”

A third commented: “Aww cute, he looks like you, Marvin.”

Marvin and Rochelle Humes welcomed their son Blake earlier this month (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, Rochelle and Marvin announced the birth of their baby boy.

On Instagram, Rochelle wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes.

“On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

Meanwhile, Marvin gushed: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

Fans think Marvin and Rochelle’s son, Blake, looks just like his dad (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing eight pounds two ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman… family complete.”

The couple are also parents to their daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Earlier this week, Rochelle admitted she was feeling emotional over Blake being one-week-old.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the doting mum said: “Today is day six, I feel a bit emotional that it’s day six because tomorrow he’s going to be a week old.

Rochelle said she was feeling emotional about Blake turning a week old (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rochelle Humes admits feeling emotional

“I’m not sure if that’s just me. I like it when it’s a day old or two days old. I feel like it’s going really quickly already, which is a bit scary.”

Meanwhile, Rochelle shared a string of pictures to Instagram showing herself shortly after giving birth.

She wrote: “The morning of this picture was the last time I put clothes on, got dressed etc… it’s mad how you lose track of days and hours in this little bubble.

“I wondered how different it would be going from two to three children, but the truth is he is the easiest at the minute, he has come along and slotted right into the chaos of the girls.”

Rochelle added: “For me it’s been remembering all the other stuff, like which day I need to get the PE kits ready for and homework etc etc, that I have found a little overwhelming.

“You’ve just got to give yourself time to find your feet which I suppose is being made easier with all these new rules and staying home.”

