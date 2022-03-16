Martine McCutcheon fans beg for weight loss secrets as she looks slimmer than ever

Martine McCutcheon has wowed her fans once again with her weight loss as she shared a stunning Instagram photo.

The former EastEnders actress, 45, shared two photos of herself wearing a black jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Martine paired the casual look with sunglasses and a YSL bag as she told fans she was “out out” for a walk.

Martine McCutcheon weight loss

Alongside the stunning snap, Martine said: “She’s ‘out out’ for a walk folks! I know it doesn’t sound like anything brilliant – But I’ve had one of those days where it’s taken me FOREVER to get myself out of the door today!

“Jack’s pacing about like a mad man as he did the school run this morning and he’s losing the will to live!

“Even the dogs are rolling their eyes at me…”

Martine wowed fans with her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Love Actually star continued: “But sometimes I just have SO much to do and think of that no one else would even dream of sorting in the family!

“It’s overwhelming me! Right – I’m off! Note for the day: Do things at your own pace, in your own time… The world can wait…”

Fans loved Martine’s message but many were distracted by how amazing she looked.

Many begged the star to reveal her weight loss secrets!

Martine’s fans begged for her weight loss secrets (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “You look lovely, how did you lose the weight?”

Another commented: “Can I ask how you lost weight please.”

One added: “You look fantastic, any weight loss tips?”

Another wrote: “Martine you look amazing, and you’ve done brilliantly with your weight loss, while living through your daily struggles.

“If you have any tips for losing weight, alongside having an under active thyroid, I’d be grateful.”

Martine pictured in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Martine lose weight?

Martine has opened up about her weight loss on a few occasions.

The star suffers from a number of health conditions, including Lyme disease, chronic ME and fibromyalgia.

Last month, Martine revealed her weight loss secrets as she explained it’s taken her a long time to find out what works for her.

She told OK! Magazine: “It’s not as simple as just going on a crazy diet. I just feel it’s really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves.

“The 80/20 rule is what works for me. For 80% of my week, I will have mainly just healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices, and Flora ProActiv spread.

“And then I’ll have treats 20% of the time.”

