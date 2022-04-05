Martine McCutcheon has proudly showed off her weight loss by wearing a bikini in a new post on her Instagram.

The 45-year-old ex-EastEnders star is currently on holiday in Dubai with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Martine McCutcheon shows off weight loss in a bikini

Martine gave her 499k Instagram followers a glimpse at her weight loss as she rocked a bikini in sunny Dubai.

The actress uploaded a short video of herself and her son, Rafferty, seven, to her social media yesterday (Monday, April 5).

In the video, Martine, wearing a black two-piece, can be seen playing ping-pong in the sun with Rafferty.

The star completed her look with brown sandals and a pair of big black sunglasses.

The video, filmed by her husband Jack McManus, shows Rafferty serving the ball across the table to Martine. It bounces and then hits her in the chest, causing her to laugh.

“A bird whistle, a table tennis ball between the maracas – and a little champion! Hahaha!!” she captioned the post.

Martine showed off her new slimmer look on her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

How did Martine’s fans react?

Plenty of Martine’s followers took to the comments to wish her a happy holiday – and to tell her how good she looked!

“Wow you look great,” one of her followers commented.

“How cool! Weather looks perfect!” another said.

“Beauties,” a third wrote.

“Ahh we’ve just gotten back from there! Happy holidays!” another said.

“Yet another funny video of you and Rafferty as always,” a fifth wrote.

Martine has been on a weight-loss journey of late (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Martine McCutcheon doing now?

Martine has been keeping up to date with her weight-loss journey recently.

Over the last few years, the EastEnders star has been on a mission to lose weight – something that has been difficult for her in recent years.

The 45-year-old was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome back in 2011. However, the star has pushed on with her journey and looks more incredible than ever.

Martine recently uploaded a photo of herself and Rafferty on holiday, leading to many of her followers asking her how she’d lost so much weight.

“Wow you’re looking amazing. What’s your secret diet wise?” one follower asked.

“You look amazing how did you lose so much weight? I’ve tried everything,” another said.

“You look amazing,” a third commented.

