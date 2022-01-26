Martine McCutcheon has been inundated with messages of support after opening up about her current struggles.

The former EastEnders star, 45, bravely took to social media yesterday (January 25) to discuss her mental health battle with fans.

Alongside a lengthy post, Martine shared two contrasting snaps of herself.

Martine McCutcheon bravely opens up on her struggles

The first photo showed Martine looking downcast as she posed for an up close selfie.

Meanwhile, the star was seen smiling whilst walking her dog in the second photo.

She went on to share her struggles in the post caption, explaining that the snaps were taken a day apart.

Sometimes it’s far from easy

Martine shared: “To those who battle with any kind of mental health issue & yet put on their make up, or get up & fight for another day, or try new ways to live, love, & generally work their way through this thing called life – I salute you.

“Sometimes it’s far from easy. I’ve always been pretty open about my health issues – both mental & physical but there is also so much more to me. So it’s something I’ve touched on rather than focused on. I didn’t want any kind of victim label, as I actually feel the opposite of that.

“I like to think I’m quite a brave person. An optimist. A go getter & a believer of the good in people. But I’ve had a time of struggle recently. I’m not always as tough as I’d like to be.”

Martine McCutcheon discussed her struggles on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It’s been that bit tougher’

The actress went on to explain that despite often “bouncing back” from her problems, she has found it difficult recently.

She also labelled herself as a “sensitive and intuitive person”.

Martine went on: “Lately for me it’s been that bit tougher. Of course there is always the danger with honesty in a post like this, that brands you work with won’t find you as an attractive package…

“Or the press & people generally will give you a lazy/unfair label or be put off by a part of you that isn’t so shiny, bubbly & sellable.

“But the truth is that we are much more than other peoples definitions of us. What IS lovely about being older (but better) is that I don’t mind if people like this part of me less. I do care about mental health and those of you that struggle. I know it can be hard. But please don’t ever lose hope for long.”

Martine concluded the post by urging her followers to “talk” about their issues, adding: “You are not alone.”

Fans were quick to praise Martine over the post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Martine’s followers respond?

Martine’s celebrity pals rushed to praise the star, with Gaby Roslin saying: “Sending you big hugs and huge kisses always my beautiful.”

Author Rose Nixon shared: “Big love beautiful.”

In addition, Billie Faiers added a string of love heart emojis.

A fan also said: “This resonates so much with me. Your vulnerability is your strength.”

Martine has always been open with fans about her health concerns in the past.

The former soap star has previously been diagnosed with Lyme disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, ME and Fibromyalgia.

