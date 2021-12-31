Martine McCutcheon has revealed she booted her hubby out of bed this Christmas

TV star Martine McCutcheon took to Instagram to reveal the hilarious reason she kicked her hubby out of bed.

Martine, who is best known for playing Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders, made the confession in a video from her bed which she posted to her Instagram Stories.

She said that Jack McManus was downstairs watching something on Netflix, but she fancied a bit of Emily in Paris.

She joked that Jack had been kicked out (Credit: Instagram/MartineMcCutcheon)

Martine, who also starred in Christmas favourite Love Actually, captured the clips: “Jack’s been booted out.

“He’s actually watching a series I couldn’t get into and I fancy something light hearted… or maybe I will eat more chocolate until I fall asleep.”

Who is Martine married to?

Martine wasn’t alone in bed though. She showed fans a cute shot of her son, Rafferty, fast asleep next to her.

The mum-of-one wrote: “It’s that time of year when it all catches up with you and it’s also that limbo time too.”

Martine, 45, recently stunned fans with her incredible weight transformation.

The actress posted a photograph of herself lounging at home, showing off her incredible figure.

Followers were clamouring to tell her how great she looks and also ask for her secrets.

Rafferty was fast asleep! (Credit: Instagram/MartineMcCutcheon)

One person said: “How did she lose all that weight?”

Another commented: “How did you lose all your weight? You look amazing!”

A third gushed: “Love her, looks amazing. How did she lose all that weight?”

Another added: “Your legs look soooo long in this photo.”

Martine’s credits the CWP 1:1 diet for her weight loss

Meanwhile, one wrote: “You are my inspiration!!! Such fun.”

Martine, who has also been a panelist on Loose Women, overhauled her lifestyle in 2017.

Martine has stunned fans with her weight-loss (Credit: SplashNews)

She credits CWP 1:1 (formerly Cambridge Weight Plan) for helping her lose a stone.

She went on to say that she struggled to lose weight as quickly as others due to suffering with Lyme Disease and ME.

Speaking to HELLO magazine previously, the star added: “I’ve spent so long fighting to feel healthy again, I didn’t want to do anything too drastic that was going to make me feel lousy.

“But after having Rafferty [her son] I found it so tough to lose my baby weight and that does start to affect your self-esteem.”

