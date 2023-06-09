Martine McCutcheon shares heartbreaking message after family loss as fans shower her with support

Martine McCutcheon has shared a heartbreaking Instagram message following a family loss.

The former EastEnders star tragically lost her younger brother at the end of last year. His death was reportedly sudden, with Martine saying there was “no medical explanation” behind it.

Martine lost her brother suddenly last year (Credit: ABC News)

Now, on what would have been his birthday, Martine has shared a moving tribute to him on Instagram.

Martine McCutcheon pays tribute to brother

Martine lost her younger brother, LJ, in October 2022. LJ was only 31 and, tragically, had been due to get married the following month. At the time, Martine described her brother’s death as “sudden”, saying, “there is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon”.

Today (June 9) would have been his 32nd birthday. Martine marked the milestone with a heartbreaking tribute, in which she opened up about missing him “desperately”.

Martine paid tribute to her late brother today (Credit: ITV)

“Happy 32nd Birthday to my baby brother LJ. Our first one without you here…” Martine began the message to her brother.

The tribute accompanied a heartbreaking slideshow of photos of LJ, backed by the song “Love Is in the Air”.

She continued: “I KNOW in my heart you will dancing your socks off in another realm, showing them all how a celebration is done! But in the meantime, here on Earth, we miss you SO desperately! However, I KNOW you would want us to use our energy to celebrate all things YOU instead!”

Martine then went on to give a lovely insight into the person her brother was.

“Today, we raise a glass to a true one off, a go getter, a gentle giant, an adventurer, a lover of life and someone who showed us all how to truly live,” she toasted.

She closed the tribute with an adorable pet name for LJ: “I know you are with me everyday and I continue to try and do you proud. We all love you and will forever. Till we meet again Dimples.”

Fans shower Martine with support

There was an outpouring of love for Martine following her post.

“Sending hugs x,” commented one fan.

Another said: “Thinking of you all,” followed by a heart emoji.

“Happy birthday to your baby brother. Sending lots of love,” somebody else said.

