Martine McCutcheon toasts to ’new beginnings’ as she shares exciting family news

Martine McCutcheon has shared some exciting news on Instagram and made a toast to ‘new beginnings’.

Mum-of-one Martine excitedly shared some shots from her new home on the social media site today (June 23).

She captioned the snaps: “New beginnings, new memories to be made, new house, new garden. Feeling very excited and grateful.”

The actress also added a bunch of hashtags; #ournewhome #excited #grateful #lotstodo #cantwait and #letsgetcracking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Martine McCutcheon on Instagram

A series of pics show former EastEnders star Martine looking absolutely radiant in the garden of her new home.

Her loyal followers quickly jumped into her comments section to send her well wishes and lots of joy in her new home.

Read more: Martine McCutcheon confesses to habit that earned her ‘withering looks’ at the school gates

“Congratulations on the new home. You look stunning as always,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Awww gorgeous! Congratulations on your new home.”

A third said: “Wishing you all the best in your new home to make new memories and make it yours.”

Martine is celebrating moving into her new home (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, lots of Martine’s other fans were more interested in her beauty secrets rather than the garden of her new house.

“If I could look like one person, it would be you!!!” gushed one smitten fan.

Another agreed, saying: “Stunning photos martine and it’s always good to start new beginnings and you are one amazing lady.”

“You’re perfect,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

What bad habit did Martine McCutcheon recently quit?

Martine has been looking stunning lately, but she recently confessed to an ‘addiction that shocked parents at her son’s school’.

Speaking to The Sun, last month, Martine revealed about giving up a habit that gave her a little buzz throughout the day.

Fortunately, the Love Actually star was talking about Diet Coke, nothing more sinister.

She told the publication that she had even been on the receiving end of withering looks due to always having the drink on her.

Martine is best known for her role as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the excellent new thriller alongside David Morrissey?

Martine, 46, said: “I don’t really drink tea or coffee so the caffeine in it was my thing.”

She added: “I’d wake up then be walking my seven-year-old into the playground with a can of Diet Coke and the mothers looked at me disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

“I was drinking it at that time of day and even before I went to bed. I always had a can next to me – I loved that little buzz it gave me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.