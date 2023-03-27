Martine McCutcheon has admitted on Instagram that she’s recently been suffering ‘crippling’ anxiety.

In an emotional health update, she opened up to her followers and revealed her battle with mental health condition as well as perimenopause that left her unable to drive.

But the former EastEnders actress has also shared she’s starting to feel much better and took to Instagram to raise awareness for her condition.

Actress Martine McCutcheon issued her followers a health update on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Martine McCutcheon reveals she’s experiencing perimenopause symptoms

Martine has opened up about her perimenopause symptoms, revealing that she’s been suffering from ‘hot flushes’ and ‘crippling anxiety’.

The Love Actually star penned a health update on Instagram to detail her struggles and to reassure her followers who may be going through a similar experience that they ‘aren’t alone’.

Alongside a cute selfie, she wrote: “Perimenopause symptoms… Such fun! I have the hot flushes, the insomnia, the brain fog and fatigue.. The list goes on doesn’t it?!

“And to be honest, having lived with M.E/CFS and fibro since my 20’s, those symptoms seem to be something I can cope with… (Touch wood!)”

Martine McCutcheon revealed that her ‘crippling’ anxiety left her unable to drive (Credit: ITV)

Martine has been suffering with ‘crippling’ anxiety

The actress then went on to announce that she’s been suffering with ‘crippling’ and ‘irrational’ anxiety.

She explained that her mental health battle has left her unable to drive and feeling like she’s ‘lost her own damn mind’.

She added: “However, what I’ve personally not heard mentioned as much, is the crippling anxiety you can get with perimenopause. A kind of irrational anxiety that makes no sense whatsoever! You feel like you’ve lost your own damn mind! Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t seem to hear about this side of it as much. I wanted to share this. Just in case any of you out there feel the same and feel scared or worried. You aren’t alone!”

Perimenopause symptoms… Such fun! I have the hot flushes, the insomnia, the brain fog and fatigue.. The list goes on doesn’t it?!

Martine then confessed that she’s ‘feeling much better’ and that she wanted to share her experiences to raise awareness for perimenopause and menopause.

Martine continued: “I’m pleased to report after going through a phase of not even feeling confident enough to drive (That’s SO not me!), that I’m now feeling much better and I’m working my way back to my own ‘normality’.

“I’ve just had a brisk walk, I’ve meditated and I now feel much calmer and content. I’m sending any of you going through the perimeno/meno all my love, strength and the belief that you WILL be the true you again. With bells on… And the best is yet to come! We can do this!”

