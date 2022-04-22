Martin Roberts has revealed he underwent emergency surgery in hospital this week.

The Homes Under the Hammer presenter detailed his ‘serious’ hospital dash in a video shared to his Twitter on Thursday.

Martin explained he had a “massive amount” of fluid around his heart which was stopping it working.

So. Bit of a shocker. Thankfully I’m here to tell the tale…🙏 pic.twitter.com/00dV2vpr2K — Martin Roberts (@TVMartinRoberts) April 21, 2022

Martin Roberts in hospital

In the video from his hospital room, Martin said: “I was brought in here and it turns out I had a massive amount of fluid all around my heart, which was actually stopping my heart working.

“Had they not got rid of it, which they did in an emergency operation last night, then it’s sort of quite serious, like hours to live kind of crap.”

He added: “So here I am, still around, thank goodness, thank god and angels, all those things.

Martin had to have emergency surgery (Credit: ITV)

“There’s lots of other complications that have happened as a result, but we will work through those, and I’ll keep you updated.

“Meanwhile, there’s a good TV show on that I think I’ll watch here.”

Fans rallied around Martin and offered their support and well-wishes.

One person said: “Oh no. What a shock. Concentrate on your recovery, yourself and your family. Get well soon.”

Martin explained he had a “massive amount” of fluid around his heart (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Eek, close call. Sending you get well wishes for a speedy recovery.”

A third added: “Jeez. Fingers crossed for you all improves from here onwards. Thank god for the NHS.”

Last year, Martin was involved in another hospital dash after a pre-existing condition flared up.

He explained on Twitter last summer: “Bloody cellulitis has flared up again and it’s spread to my other leg too.

“The chemists wouldn’t give me the antibiotics I’d been prescribed, despite seeing my leg, due to a ‘system error’ and no recognition of how serious this is.

“Thank you so much @LloydsPharmacy so A&E 4me.”

