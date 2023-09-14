Homes Under the Hammer star Martin Roberts previously shared how he was told he had “less than a few hours to live” before undergoing emergency heart surgery that would save his life amid health issues.

Martin’s pericardium – the sac that protects the heart – expanded, with a build-up of fluid putting pressure on the organ. However, doctors missed it last year, so he needed emergency surgery to save his life.

He told The Sun’s TV Mag in May: “A year ago, I had a problem with my heart that hadn’t been noticed. The sack around my heart had expanded and was putting pressure on the heart. I had less than a few hours to live.

“I was rushed into hospital and had an emergency operation where they stabbed a tube into the sack around the heart and drew a litre and a half of fluid. Had I not been in the right place… Three weeks earlier I was on the road in a transit van and if it had happened then, I would be dead.”

After coming so close to death, the experience made the 59-year-old willing to “try anything”. As a result, he signed up for E4’s The Big Celebrity Detox.

But it wasn’t the Homes Under the Hammer presenter’s first brush with reality TV. He finished in sixth place on the 16th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2016, won by Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt. He’s also appeared on gameshows including Pointless, Hole in the Wall, and Celebrity MasterChef, and has hosted Homes Under the Hammer since it began in 2003. On Talkradio, he hosts the show Home Rule with Martin Roberts, on which he discusses property.

In March, the star, who’s married with two children, shared that his father, Norman, had died aged 90.

