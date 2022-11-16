Martin Lewis hits back at troll’s remark about wife: ‘We don’t want media in our private family life’

Martin Lewis has put a Twitter troll in their place after the Money Saving Expert was goaded about his wife.

Lara Lewington – who married Martin in 2009 – is a familiar face on TV in her own right.

She was previously best known as a weather presenter for Channel 5 and has also been an entertainment correspondent.

Lara, who shares a ten-year-old daughter with her husband, has also been a technology reporter for the BBC.

However, she was recently targeted by one Twitter user who brought her up as a way of criticising Martin.

The financial expert – known for his appearances on GMB, This Morning and The Martin Lewis Money Show – was having none it, though.

And Martin fired back by explaining the reason why he doesn’t refer to Lara explicitly on social media.

Money expert Martin Lewis has been married to his wife for 13 years (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Martin Lewis responds to troll that brings up his wife

Martin’s response to the troll came after he mentioned the TV adaptation of a book Lara had read.

However, he referred to her as “Mrs MSE”.

Martin was subsequently asked whether she appreciated such a tag.

An anonymous Twitter user tweeted at Martin: “I do wonder if your wife is happy with the Mrs MSE tag you give her.

“Does she not have an identity of her own?”

And within an hour of the reply, sent to him yesterday (Tuesday November 15), Martin hit back with a firm reply.

Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington share a daughter together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Deliberate’ decision

NTAs winner Martin responded: “She very much does. Which is part of the reason for this. We don’t invite or want media in our private family life.”

Does she not have an identity of her own?

He also explained the pseudonymous reference was purposeful, indicating it helps keep a divide between his work and personal lives.

Martin went on: “And keeping the separation by generally referring to her and my daughter by the relation to me rather than more personal ways is a deliberate detachment.”

‘You are wonderful, I love you’

Not so long ago Lara popped up during an anniversary special of Martin’s prime time ITV series.

Highlighting Lara’s attendance among the audience, he praised his wife with a special dedication.

Martin also noted how Lara’s support had been invaluable during broadcasts earlier in the pandemic when Martin presented from home.

He said during an episode that aired last month: “Lara, who is a presenter in her own right, gave up her Thursday afternoons and took it so seriously.”

Martin went on: “You put your headphones on and were printing the cards. And you were talking to the team and allowing me to focus on content.”

“You are wonderful, I love you. Thank you,” he added.

She replied: “It’s a pleasure. Love you too.”

