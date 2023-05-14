Martin Lewis stuns fans with ‘dapper’ appearance as he admits he’s ‘honoured’ over news

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has stunned Twitter fans with a selfie, as he admitted he is “honoured” to be up for a BAFTA.

It’s the first time his team have been nominated for an award, so he marked the occasion by sharing a “dapper” selfie. Martin wrote: “On my way to the #baftas. Not holding much hope of a win as it’s a very tough category, so haven’t prepared a speech. Just honoured we’ve been nominated and I’ve been invited (for the first time). Wish me luck.”

On my way to the #baftas. Not holding much hope of a win as its a very tough category, so haven’t prepared a speech. Just honoured we’ve been nominated and I’ve been invited (for the first time) Wish me luck. pic.twitter.com/CRtn9XsgRr — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) May 14, 2023

After tweeting the photo to his 2.2m followers, the consumer finance guru received a plethora of compliments from his adoring fans.

Martin Lewis fans respond to selfie

Fans were then quick to offer their support to Martin, who has been helping the public through the cost of living crisis.

Martin Lewis is up for a BAFTA (Credit: Splash News)

One said: “Very dapper, Mr Lewis. Good Luck.” Another posted: “Good luck Martin. Award or not, you can be content knowing how much you help people. You must have saved me thousands over the years. Thank you.”

Not holding much hope of a win as it’s a very tough category.

“Wishing you all the luck in the world, Martin,” a third also replied. “If you don’t win, I’ll eat my hat, and you look magnificent!”

Someone else commented: “If anyone deserves an award it’s you and your team,” while a fifth follower wrote: “Looking sharp! Doesn’t matter if you win or not, lots of grateful folk out here that appreciate your work.”

Martin Lewis is helping the public through the cost of living crisis (Credit: ITV)

Martin issues plea to government

Meanwhile, the GMB star recently issued a plea to the government, saying they need to make it clearer to students that they could be entitled to more money.

According to Martin, the Student Loans Company website has “incorrect and likely misleading wording” regarding applications. Students could however be due more money if their parents have had a recent drop in income. Martin added the extra money as a result of the change could be a “lifeline” to many.

An SLC spokesperson said: “We always aim to make the information we provide to customers as clear and straightforward as possible. We have reviewed the information provided with our Government digital partner and will make it clearer at the earliest opportunity.”

Read more: Martin Lewis apologises for Good Morning Britain ‘slip-up’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.