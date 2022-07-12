Martin Lewis has revealed on Twitter that he’s been awarded a CBE by Prince Charles today to recognise the positive impact he has made in his work.

The Money Saving Expert shared a photo on Twitter of himself holding the CBE in the gardens of Windsor Castle.

Martin captioned the tweet: “What do you want, a medal for it? Just received my CBE from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle. Incredible ceremony.

“It’s called an honour and I genuinely feel honoured. Thanks to all of you who are regularly so supportive of my work.”

Under the tweet, Twitter fans congratulated Martin and showed their admiration for his work.

One user, said: “Your public service deserves it. You do more than any politician.”

Another commented: Well deserved & please keep the pressure on our government! It is nice to see someone who cares about other people’s plight and fight.”

Meanwhile, a third Twitter user said: “Congratulations! You work so hard to inform and help the public especially in these very challenging times, so I’m very glad your incredible efforts have been recognised.”

Martin also shared photos of his CBE ceremony on his Instagram. In one post, he poses in the grounds of Windsor Castle with his wife, Lara Lewington. To celebrate the occasion, Lara wore a red mini dress paired with a red fascinator.

The photo of the couple was captioned: “And what a delight to share the day with my wonderful wife @laralewlew (especially as I still can’t smile properly after my dental surgery, and she can do it beautifully for me).

“Just a shame mini MSE was too young to be allowed to join.”

What is a CBE?

A CBE is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by OBE and then MBE. They are awarded to individuals to recognise a positive impact they have made in their work.

Along with Martin, the late Steven Hawking, Helena Bonham Carter and Hugh Laurie have received CBEs for their services.

